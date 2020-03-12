|
Paul Megginson Hodgson, Jr.
Newark - Paul Megginson Hodgson, Jr. age 87, passed away on March 9, 2020. Paul was born on May 9, 1932 in Staten Island, New York to the late Helen (Baker) Hodgson and Paul M. Hodgson, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Joan Hayes Hodgson; second wife, Cecile Johnson; and sister, Mary Hodgson Rau. Paul is survived by wife, Elsie E. Gibson and his children, CDR Thomas Hayes USN (ret) (Kimberly Thornton Hodgson) and Paula Hodgson Beland (John Beland). He was also blessed with three grandchildren: Samuel G. Hodgson, Christopher J. Beland, and Amanda H. Beland.
Paul was raised in Delaware, finishing high school in Newark and graduated from the University of Delaware in 1954 with a BS in Chemical Engineering. Shortly after graduation he was drafted, serving in the US Army as a radio operator stationed in Germany. After discharge in 1957, Paul continued his lifelong employment as an engineer and executive with DuPont in multiple locations in the US and Switzerland. After raising his family, Paul was able to return to Newark in 1979, where he continued with DuPont until his retirement in 1988. Devoted to both his parents, Paul was able to care for his parents as they aged.
Paul was a lifelong tennis player and played in many competitive tennis leagues. In his retirement years, Paul could often be found playing bridge or attending his beloved Delaware Blue Hen sporting events. Every year, Paul enjoyed time at Rehoboth Beach with his family, walking on the boardwalk, and swimming in the ocean. Paul was an avid traveler, who traveled the globe for work and with his family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Cadia Broadmeadow for the care provided in recent years.
An evening viewing will be held for Paul Megginson Hodgson, Jr. from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Family and friends may begin to visit on Tuesday starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made payable to "The Vocational Technical Educational Foundation of Delaware" (memo: Paul M. Hodgson Jr. Scholarship) and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020