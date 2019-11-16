|
|
Paul R. Hamm Sr.
Bear - Paul R. Hamm Sr., age 83, of Bear, DE went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Paul retired from New Castle County in 1998 where he worked as a general foreman. He was a longtime member of Newark Baptist Church. Many who met Paul recognized him as a man with a big heart who was always willing to lend a hand when needed. He was an avid mechanic and Nascar fan.
Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rhoda; his son, Paul Jr.(Kathy); two grandchildren: Chad (Lera) and Brittany; two great-grandchildren: Riley and Andrew; his brother, Gene Hamm; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillard Hamm and Inez Crawford (Mac); his sister, Beverly Johnston; and brothers, Raymond and Glenn Hamm.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, November 21 from 10 AM until noon at Newark Baptist Church, 6011 Telegraph Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. A service in celebration of Paul's life will follow at noon. Burial will take place the next day, November 22 at 11 AM in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Delaware, 1300 N. Grant Ave, Suite 100, Wilmington, DE 19806; Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19702; or Newark Baptist Church.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019