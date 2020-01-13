|
Paul S. Sullivan, Jr.
Wilmington, DE - Paul S. Sullivan, Jr., 91, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on January 12, 2020.
A native of Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Margaret K. (Billingsley) and Paul S. Sullivan, Sr. Prior to his retirement, Paul was a salesman for Bob's Affordable Carpet for over 20 years. He was a former member of the DAP, a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, and an avid golfer.
Along with his parents, Paul is predeceased by his wife, Betty (Wharry) Sullivan; his brothers, Philip and John Sullivan; and his son-in-law, Thomas Kalinowski.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Kalinowski, Coleen O'Connor, and Kathleen and Allan Bleacher; his grandchildren and their spouses, Paul and Theresa, Tommy and Jen, Kelly, Meghan and Dave, Brian, and Allan; his great-grandchildren, Matt, Justin, Lillian, Thomas, John Paul, and Elizabeth; and many other extended family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and Clayton Streets, Wilmington, DE. Burial at All Saints Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First State School c/o Christiana Care, Heartland Hospice, or St. Elizabeth Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020