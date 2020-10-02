1/1
Paul T. Clark Jr.
Paul T. Clark, Jr.

Newport - Paul Thomas Clark Jr, age 66, of Newport, DE passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. Paul was the son of the late Paul Thomas Clark Sr and Isabella (nee Thursby) Clark. He was part owner of the garage door business, Clark & Sons, Inc.

Surviving Paul are his immediate family-Zachary, Ashley (Jillian), and Elaine; his brothers-Wayne (Yvonne) and Jim (Carla); and his nieces and nephew-Kelly, Jen, Adam, Nicole, Erin, and Jamie. Paul was preceded in death by his brother-Cliff.

A celebration of life for Paul will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
