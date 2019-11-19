|
|
Paula B. Hankel
Lancaster - Paula B. Hankel, 76, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly on November 13, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Richard Hankel. Paula was born in Wilmington, DE, to Paul and Louise (Della Rocca) Bruno.
Paula received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Delaware. After graduation, she taught in the fields of special education and early childhood development. Later in life, Paula obtained a Paralegal Certification from Widener University and worked as an Estates and Trusts Paralegal at a PA law firm.
Paula was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus church in Lancaster, where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. She was born and raised in St. Anthony of Padua parish in Wilmington, DE, where her maternal grandfather was a founding member.
Paula is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard, and their son, Carl Hankel of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Bonita Jodz of Easton, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 558 W. Walnut St. Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Metzgar officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paula's name to , 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ, 58016. To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.DeBordSnyder.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019