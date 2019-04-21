|
|
Paula E. McDowell
Newark - Paula E. McDowell, age 82, of Newark, DE, formerly New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019