Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Paula E. McDowell


Paula E. McDowell Obituary
Paula E. McDowell

Newark - Paula E. McDowell, age 82, of Newark, DE, formerly New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
