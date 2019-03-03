Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Marie Peterson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paula Marie Peterson Obituary
Paula Marie Peterson

Landenberg, PA - Paula Marie Peterson, age 57, of Landenberg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by her husband and daughter.

Born in Wilmington, DE on June 1, 1961, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Janet (Recchione) Platt. Paula worked as a customer service representative in the chemical industry for 35 years with many different companies throughout Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The apple of her eye, Paula loved spending time with her daughter, Jessica, especially going to yard sales and traveling. She had a charming and infectious smile and always made people laugh. Paula adored her dogs and her fondest memories were made spending time with her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years and together for 40 years, Donald E. Peterson; daughter, Jessica L. Peterson; brothers, Mark Platt (Ann) and Matthew Platt (Cathy); sister, Alicia Bondurant (Jim); and mother-in-law, Marilyn McGuire.

Family and friends may gather from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paula's memory to ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now