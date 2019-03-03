|
Paula Marie Peterson
Landenberg, PA - Paula Marie Peterson, age 57, of Landenberg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by her husband and daughter.
Born in Wilmington, DE on June 1, 1961, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Janet (Recchione) Platt. Paula worked as a customer service representative in the chemical industry for 35 years with many different companies throughout Delaware and Pennsylvania.
The apple of her eye, Paula loved spending time with her daughter, Jessica, especially going to yard sales and traveling. She had a charming and infectious smile and always made people laugh. Paula adored her dogs and her fondest memories were made spending time with her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years and together for 40 years, Donald E. Peterson; daughter, Jessica L. Peterson; brothers, Mark Platt (Ann) and Matthew Platt (Cathy); sister, Alicia Bondurant (Jim); and mother-in-law, Marilyn McGuire.
Family and friends may gather from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paula's memory to ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
