Paulette (Bryant) Arvelay
Newark - Paulette (Bryant) Arvelay age 62, of Newark De. passed away on February 20th at Christiana hospital. She was born in Salem New Jersey, to the late Ida Ruth Harris and Lester Bryant Sr. She attended Wilmington High School and worked more than 20 years at Parkview Manor senior center. Paulette was married to Simon Arvelay. Paulette is predeceased by her parents, brothers Lester Bryant Jr. and Melvin James Bryant, She is survived by her loving husband, her son Michael Bryant, Joseph Roundtree, 6 gran children and sister Barbara-ann Cooper, brother Wilbert Bryant, Everett Bryant, twin brother Paul Bryant, Dennis Bryant and Kevin Bryant.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020