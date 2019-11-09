|
Pauline A. Dominelli
Wilmington - It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pauline Angela (Riccio) Dominelli. Pauline passed on Friday, November 8, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She is finally reunited with her husband of 56 years, Gabriel Dominelli Sr.
Pauline was born to the late Angelo and Jennie (DeJesse) Riccio on November 19, 1934. She resided in Wilmington with her parents and 3 siblings. Unfortunately, her mother suffered an untimely death when Pauline was just 7 years old. This ultimately served as a catalyst for Pauline's caring nature as she assumed care of her 3 siblings until her father married the late Rose Bellini.
Her caring nature was evident in her everyday activities throughout her life. She served as a bus aide for disabled children for approximately 36 years. She would often come home and share stories about these special children, she truly loved her job. Family was the center of Pauline's life. Every Sunday and Holiday was family time when her children and grandchildren would gather for good food and conversation. There was always an over-abundance of food which included her famous meatballs, stuffed shells and sauce. Plates were often made and delivered to those who spent the Holidays working or alone. Her thoughts were always with those who didn't have the family and love and she, with her small gestures, would try to provide this with a warm plate of food.
If you grew up in Glenville, you knew the Dominelli house. It was always an open-door policy where the children were met with a smile and never left the house without their bellies full and a glass of iced tea in their hands.
Pauline was married on February 16, 1953 and was blessed with 5 children who survive her: Gina Cycyk (Mike), Marie LoCastro (Joe), Teresa Dominelli, Gabe Dominelli Jr. (Francine), and Michael Dominelli (Sallie). She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren; Stephen Akers (Jessica), Danette Akers, Joseph Alyssia and Nicholas LoCastro, Eric and Greg Jackson, Gabe Dominelli III (Jaimie), Nick Dominelli (Kim), Julianne Dominelli, and Anthony Dominelli. Additionally, she had 5 great grandchildren; Jaden and Noah Akers, Alexis Akers and Dakota Hurtt, and Charlotte Dominelli who brought her much joy and laughter.
In addition to her children, Pauline is survived by her two nephews, Dan and Jack Winder, who she nurtured, loved and guided throughout their young lives.
Pauline was awaiting the arrival of her 6th great grandchild, Vincent Dominelli due in December.
Pauline was predeceased by her parents as well as her brother, Angelo Riccio; her sisters, Carolyn Winder and Marie Pisciotta.
It is said there is no death. People die only when we forget them. We will never forget Pauline as she will live in our hearts and memories forever. God Bless.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, November 15 from 4:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington on Saturday, November 16 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by entombment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pauline may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202 (www.americanstroke.org) or the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720 ().
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019