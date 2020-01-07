|
Pauline C. King
New Castle - Pauline C. King, age 82, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, c/o Christiana Care, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.
