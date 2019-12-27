|
Pauline C. McPheeters
Wilmington - Pauline Chenery McPheeters (nee Howes), age 92, died peacefully on December 25, 2019 at Foulk Manor North in North Wilmington, DE. Polly was born in Swampscott, MA to Paul and Florence Drake Howes.
Polly attended Oberlin College in Ohio for one year and Boston University for one year prior to entering the work force as a secretary. Polly was a member of the Junior League of Wilmington, DE. She served as President of the American Field Service (AFS) chapter at Mt. Pleasant High School, then as a regional Director of the same and was then the founding President of the chapter at Archmere Academy.
Polly was the consummate hostess and provided housing for many AFS students, seminary interns, family and friends. Her children never knew who they might find living with them when they returned home. She also enjoyed taking AFS students on family vacations so they could experience other parts of the country. Polly was also a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she worshipped and served faithfully in many capacities.
She will be dearly missed by her three sons; Jon and his wife Susan, Paul and his wife Nancy, and Douglas and his wife Jean; and seven grandchildren; Ian, Andrew (Katherine), Sarah, Rebekah (Justin), Jana, Molly and Devyn. Polly was predeceased by her beloved husband Larry, her brother Daniel Howes and her first son, Laurance Drake, who died in infancy.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the loving care that Polly received for many years at Foulk Manor North.
Services will be private. Contributions in Polly's memory may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W. 13th St., Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019