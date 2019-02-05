Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St Paul UAME Church
3114 N. Market St.
Wilm, DE
View Map
Pauline Emory Obituary
Pauline Emory

Wilmington - At age 99, Pauline (Matthews) Emory, departed this life peacefully at home on Monday, January 28, 2019, in the presence of her three children and six grandchildren. She was the wife of the late Robert Henry Emory; mother of Robert H. Jr; Charles B. Sr. (her very devoted daughter-in-law Deborah), Brenda P. Berrien( her loving son-in-law James W. Berrien Sr.); 6 grandchildren, Donna Young; Robert H. III; Michele Brown; Charles B. Jr.; James W. Berrien Jr. and Tara Berrien. Also surviving are 9 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; 2 devoted nieces, Rev. Dr. Dorothy Wilmore and Jean Brown; her best friend Pauline Young, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sylvia A. Emory. Funeral 11 am Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at St Paul UAME Church, 3114 N. Market St., Wilm., viewing 9-10:45 am only. Burial in Gracelawn Memorial Park.

www.congofuneralhome.com

302-652-8887
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
