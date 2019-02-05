|
|
Pauline Emory
Wilmington - At age 99, Pauline (Matthews) Emory, departed this life peacefully at home on Monday, January 28, 2019, in the presence of her three children and six grandchildren. She was the wife of the late Robert Henry Emory; mother of Robert H. Jr; Charles B. Sr. (her very devoted daughter-in-law Deborah), Brenda P. Berrien( her loving son-in-law James W. Berrien Sr.); 6 grandchildren, Donna Young; Robert H. III; Michele Brown; Charles B. Jr.; James W. Berrien Jr. and Tara Berrien. Also surviving are 9 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; 2 devoted nieces, Rev. Dr. Dorothy Wilmore and Jean Brown; her best friend Pauline Young, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sylvia A. Emory. Funeral 11 am Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at St Paul UAME Church, 3114 N. Market St., Wilm., viewing 9-10:45 am only. Burial in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
www.congofuneralhome.com
302-652-8887
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019