Pauline M. Badders
Lewes - Pauline M. (Gachine) Badders, 82, of Lewes, Delaware peacefully passed away at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Born on July 23, 1937 in Wilmington's "Little Italy", Pauline was the daughter of the late Joseph Gachine and Florence (Talmo) Dominck. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and went on to work for various employers. Pauline retired from the Law Firm of Heckler and Frabizzio, where she made many long lasting friendships. In her retirement, she enjoyed the beach and her lovely home in Lewes. She also loved her many colorful phone conversations with her cousins, Anna, Joanna and Marie. Pauline was a beautiful person inside and out, and will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace.
Pauline will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Joseph P. Gachine, Sr.; her nephew, Joey Gachine; and her many extended family members. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Flo Gachine.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Saturday, January 4 from 9:00-10:30AM. A Catholic funeral service will begin at 10:30AM, immediately followed by entombment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pauline may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020