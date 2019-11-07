|
Pauline (Polly) Munson (nee Roberts)
Trainer, PA - 1923-2019
Pauline (Polly) Munson (nee Roberts) age 95, of Trainer, PA went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019.
Born in McMinnville, TN on November 29, 1923, she was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Pauline also loved to travel, crafting and going on "spur of the moment trips." She especially looked forward to the yearly family beach vacation.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Charles D. Munson Sr. in 2005. She is survived by her children Peggie Cacciatore (Satch), Charles D. Munson, Jr., and Paula Petrilla (Will). Grandchildren: Ed, Joe, Bob, Dawn, Bill, Chris, Carly and Christy, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, November 11th, 7 pm-9 pm at The Kaniefski, Kendus & Danjolell Memorial Home 3900 W. 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061.
On November 12, a viewing will be held from 10 am to 10:45 am, followed by an 11 am funeral service at Chichester United Wesleyan Church 5151 Chichester Avenue, Upper Chichester, PA 19061. Interment Lawn Croft Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to The Chichester United Wesleyan Church 5151 Chichester Avenue, Upper Chichester, PA 19061 OR The 625 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428
Arr: Kaniefski, Kendus Danjolell Memorial Home.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019