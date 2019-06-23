Services
Brandywine Valley Funeral Care
412 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 764-2900
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline N. McGreevy

Newark - Pauline N. McGreevy, age 95, of Newark, DE, died on June 14th, 2019 at her home.

Born in Bel Air, MD, she enjoyed talking to people and making their day brighter.

She is survived by her daughter Carol Crampton and her husband Charles; granddaughters Diane Vettori and husband Marc; Jennifer Brown and husband Ian; great grandchildren, Jacob, Justin and Mia Brown.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McGreevy was preceded in death by her husband Mark Hayward McGreevy: and brothers, Frank, James, Peter and Augustus Panos.
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019
