Pauline Rogers
Hockessin - Pauline (DiMichele) Rogers, age 93, of Hockessin, DE passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on December 22, 2019. She was born in the "Browntown" section of Wilmington, DE to the late Elizabeth (Girardi) DiMichele and Frank DiMichele on January 22, 1926. The youngest daughter in a large and vibrant Italian family, Pauline took on many responsibilities that molded her into the strong matriarch that she was. She was a loving wife, mother and "Granny," serving as a wonderful role model and caregiver. Her family was the center of her life, and she was the center of her family.
Pauline was a devout Catholic and proud parishioner of St. Mary's of the Assumption Church for almost 60 years. A woman of great faith, she was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother, which brought her peace and comfort throughout her life.
William (Bill), her beloved husband of 65 years, died in 2013. Following his return from WWII, Bill met Pauline at a CYO dance at St. Elizabeth's where Bill immediately fell in love with "that pretty girl from Browntown." They were married on May 8, 1948, at the first High Nuptial Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, by Pauline's brother, Father Anthony DiMichele. Bill was devoted to Pauline and they loved each other very much. Although Pauline will be deeply missed by family and friends, we rejoice that she and Bill are together again.
Pauline is survived by her children: Michael Rogers, Anthony Rogers (Andrea), Elizabeth Johnson (Sydney), William Rogers (Penny), and Christopher Rogers (Sarah); 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her loving sister-in-law, Marie DiMichele. In addition to her husband and parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her siblings: Father Anthony DiMichele, Raymond DiMichele, Walter (Londy) DiMichele, Francis DiMichele, Joanne (Jenny) DelleDonne, and Theresa Reilly.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Summit, The Brackenville Center, and Bayada Hospice for the compassionate care given to Pauline in the last few years of her life. Additionally, Pauline received great comfort from her spiritual caregivers, especially Father Charles Dillingham, Ann Courtney, and Father Ed Fahey.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, from 10-11:30 AM at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Vincent Tambourelli Assistance Fund c/o AtTAck Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701. To send an online condolence, please visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal;
Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
