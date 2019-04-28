|
|
Pauline Y. (Bolduc) Porter
Wilmington, DE - Pauline Y. (Bolduc) Porter, age 83, of Wilmington, DE passed away at Seasons Hospice on April 4, 2019. Born in Biddeford, ME, Pauline was the daughter of the late Yvonne (Couture) and Henri Bolduc. Pauline was a homemaker for her four sons, but also worked as a bookkeeper for the Red Clay School District at Dickinson High School and retired as an administrative assistant for State Farm Insurance. She was an avid and superior quilter, often selling her work professionally. After retirement, Pauline volunteered as the bookkeeper for the Newark Senior Center Consignment Shop. Pauline was a parishioner at St. John the Beloved Church for 55 years, and spent 20 years as a volunteer counter of the collection money. In addition, she was the treasurer of the Eastburn Acres Civic Association for over 20 years. Pauline was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Robert Porter; her son, Richard Porter; her brother, Paul Bolduc; and her sister, Gertrude Lavasseur.
Pauline is survived by her family: Michael and Bonnie (Bove) Porter of Elkton, MD; Stephen Porter of Seattle, WA; and Kevin and Rachael (Henriques) Porter of Syracuse, NY; and her grandchildren, Anne, Kelvin, Colby, and Caleb.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road Wilmington, DE 19808 at 11 A.M. with calling hours from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Quilts of Valor, www.qovf.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019