On the evening of October 25, 2019 Pearl Jordan passed away peacefully at her home surrounding by her family.
Pearl was born on May 7, 1937 and raised by her Aunt Pearl and Uncle Agnew McAllister on Foxhole Farm in Wilmington, DE. Pearl married the love of her life Dallas in 1957. Pearl and Dallas were blessed with 3 children and 3 grandchildren. Pearl and Dallas were happily married for 52 years until Dallas passed on in 2009.
Pearl graduated from A.I. DuPont High School and immediately began working for the DuPont Company until she began having children. After raising her children Pearl returned to working at DuPont where she enjoyed advancing her career and developing a close network of lifelong friends that she enjoyed for the rest of her life - Pearl was a good person to work alongside, due to her easy going pleasant personality and work ethic. After retiring from DuPont, Pearl kept working and started her own business organizing and cleaning estate and large homes whose owners begged her not to retire. She continue her business until the passing of her husband in 2009.
Pearl enjoyed traveling with Dallas and friends on trips both in the US and overseas. Pearl and Dallas always looked forward to driving to Florida for the winter to be active with their many friends. Other annual trips included attending the Master's in Augusta Georgia, the Army/Navy games in Annapolis, Kentucky to attend the thoroughbred horse auctions, and going to the races to cheer for their horses who became their second set of children. The horse racing and their travels brought so much happiness to them both.
Throughout her retirement, Pearl was always very active with her big circle of friends who met regularly over coffee or lunch. Their time together was filled with lots of laughter and love.
Pearl was predeceased by husband Dallas Jordan, grandson Jordan Humphreys, her sister Frances Quinn and her Aunt and Uncle Pearl & Agnew McAllister. She is survived by her children William Jordan, Sandra Jordan-Humphreys (Tim) and Susan Wierzbicki (Michael), grandchildren Ashley Jordan and Will Jordan, her brother Charles McAllister (Marlene), brother-in-law John Quinn, many lifelong friends, and of course JJ who watched over her closely in her final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Hockessin, DE where friends may visit with the family from 10-11 AM. The Mass will start at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest VITAS Hospice or Visiting Nurses Association.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019