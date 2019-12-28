|
|
Pedro de Armas
Newark - Pedro de Armas, age 83, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Born on December 4, 1936, he was the youngest son of the late Lorenzo and Ana Margarita (Valenzuela) de Armas. Though he was born in Cardenas, Cuba, Pedro was extremely proud to be an American. He was employed by Avon in the Receiving Department, retiring after 28 years of dedicated service.
A devout Catholic, Pedro was a former member of Holy Family R.C. Church and most recently was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church. He was an avid reader who enjoyed his quiet time with a good book. Pedro and his wife loved to travel, especially to Florida. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a dear friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 11 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Maria T. (Extremera) de Armas; daughters, Margaret Wallace (Todd) and Melissa Volpe (Anthony); grandchildren, Zachary and Brooke Wallace, Isabella and Elena Garber, and Alex and Ryan Volpe.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019