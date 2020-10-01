Peggy Marshall Thomas
Lewes - Peggy Marshall Thomas, age 59 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Crossing, 15183 Coastal Highway, Milton, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. An additional viewing will be held the night prior, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the services. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
to view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook for Peggy.