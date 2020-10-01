1/1
Peggy Marshall Thomas
1960 - 2020
Peggy Marshall Thomas

Lewes - Peggy Marshall Thomas, age 59 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Crossing, 15183 Coastal Highway, Milton, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. An additional viewing will be held the night prior, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the services. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook for Peggy.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Parsell Funeral Home
OCT
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Crossing
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Crossing
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
