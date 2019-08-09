|
|
Penny W. Liu
Wilmington, DE - Penny W. Liu, age 87, of Newark, passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday July 27, 2019, at the Kutz Home in Wilmington.
Penny was born May 15, 1932, in China, to Qinsheng Wu and Guichi Lin. Penny was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, John K. Liu, and is survived by her son, Kristopher T. Liu, of Kyle TX, and niece, Michelle Bain, of Shanghai, China. She also leaves behind a number of good friends, and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Penny held a Masters of Social Work from the University of Chicago, and had a successful career in social work, and social work administration. She was well traveled, spoke a number of Asian and European languages, and was a competitive roller figure skater.
Funeral service will be held this Saturday, August 10, 10:30AM, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington 19803. A viewing will be from 9:30 -10:30. Burial will follow at the Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery in Valley Forge National Historical Park, King of Prussia, PA.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Salvation Army, the , and the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration. Online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019