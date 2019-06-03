Resources
Roseville, CA - Percell K. "Sal" Streett, Jr., age 78, of Roseville, Ca, formerly of Wilmington, De, passed away unexpectedly, after a period of declining health on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was the son of Percell K. Streett, Sr. and Olga J. Holmes Streett, who predeceased him.

He leaves to mourn, a daughter, Kelly L. Streett of Newark, DE., three siblings, Sterling V. Street (Mary) of Millsboro, DE., Consuelo M. Streett of Folsom, CA., Christian C. Streett (Faith) of Wilmington, De., and a granddaughter Aniya Brown of Newark , DE, nieces Felicia Wright (Kevin) of Maple Grove, MN., Esa Perkins (Shahid) of Bear, DE., Dameon Streett of Wilmington, DE., his extended CA. families, the Keeneys, and Weddigens, several cousins, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.

Donations may be made to the of Northern California or the Nanticoke Indian Assoc. at 27073 John J. Williams Hwy, Millsboro, De. 19966.
Published in The News Journal from June 3 to June 4, 2019
