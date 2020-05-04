Perley P. Wallace
Perley P. Wallace

Perley P. Wallace, age 89, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Service details, letter of condolence may be sent & guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Viewing
12:00 - 1:00 PM
New Christian Chapel of Love
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
741 S Broom St
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 655-2219
