Perley P. Wallace
Perley P. Wallace, age 89, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Service details, letter of condolence may be sent & guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Perley P. Wallace, age 89, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Service details, letter of condolence may be sent & guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.