Pernell "Tony" Belcher Obituary
Newark, DE - Age 85, departed this life January 23, 2020. Husband of Mrs. Ora Belcher; father of Tammy Belcher and Christopher Belcher, Sr. (Lakia); son of the late James and Maggie Belcher; brother of Ellen Wilson and Helen Owens; 2 grandchildren, Christopher Jr. and Layla Belcher, as well as his grand-dog, Vida; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Belcher was a well-respected Realtor/Mortgage Broker and was a member of Canaan Baptist Church, North Carolina A & T Alumni, and the New Castle County Board of Realtors. Funeral 11 AM Fri., Jan. 31st at Canaan B.C., 3011 New Castle Ave., New Castle, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, 2PM Tues., Feb. 4th in Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020
