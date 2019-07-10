Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
New Castle - Peter A. Comeau, Sr., age 83, of New Castle, DE, son of the late Raymond, Sr. and Marie Comeau, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 7, 2019. Peter proudly served in the US Army. He was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church for 28 years. Peter had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a great cook who also enjoyed fishing, refinishing antiques and playing Scrabble. He will be dearly missed.

Peter is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ina Comeau; children: Anne Comeau, Andrew Comeau, Allan Comeau (Kim), and Peter Comeau Jr.; brother, Raymond Comeau (Nancy); sister, Rose Thibeault; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Peter's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Friendship Baptist Church, 2200 Glasgow Ave., Newark, DE 19702. For directions or to send an online condolence visit

www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on July 10, 2019
