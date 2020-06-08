Peter A. SkrobotWilmington, DE - Peter Alexander Skrobot, age 90, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Skrobot retired from General Motors Corporation.Survivors include his sons, Peter A. Skrobot, Jr., Big Pine Key, FL, and Duane E. Skrobot (Terri), Middletown, DE; companion, Eva Farmer; grandchildren, Brandon, Derek, and Melissa; 4 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Irma Carroll Skrobot; and siblings, Anna McBride, Paul Skrobot, and John Skrobot.Funeral service and interment with military honors in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.