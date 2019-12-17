|
Peter Edward Hall, III
Magnolia - Peter Edward Hall, III of Magnolia passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home. He was 67.
He served in the United States Navy for 6 years during the Viet Nam War. After the service he worked for the Delaware Department of Corrections for 20 years, retiring in 2002 as a Lieutenant. Mr. Hall was a member of the American Legion, Walter L. Fox Post #2, and the NRA. He was a Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast and was a classic corvette owner, he enjoyed fishing and was a Philadelphia sports fan and Eagles fan forever.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Aleta C. Hall, his dear Aunt Katherine (Betty) Blackwell and his dear grandmother, Katherine T. Hall.
He is survived by wife of 8 years, Karen Brennan Smith Hall of Magnolia; daughter, Tammy Stubbs of Smyrna; sons, Rick F. Smith, III and Derek Smith both of Wilmington; brother, Wynyard M. Hall, Jr. of Drexal Hill, PA; sisters, Lois Y. Barnes and her husband George, Karen Eskridge and her husband Sabir all of Philadelphia and Kathleen Hall of Rogers, AR; grandchildren, Justin D'Aguiar and his wife Anna, Ricky Smith IV, Jeremy D'Aguiar, Sarah Smith and Derek Smith; great grandchildren, Grayson D'Aguiar and Mia D'Aguiar (who is on her way); nieces and nephews, Karla, Dante, Jay, Stephan, Sharon, Kathie, Bentley, Roslyn, Reighan, Sommer, Akil, Marley, Tasya, Chloe, Cori and Jules.
Memorial services will be held 11:30 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the WoundedWarrierProject.org.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019