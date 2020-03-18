|
|
Peter F. Toner, Jr.
Olde New Castle - On Monday, March 16, 2020 our Pete left us. A lifelong resident of Olde New Castle, Pete was born on November 1, 1947 to the late Peter F. Toner, Sr. and Elizabeth Murphy Toner. A 1966 graduate of William Penn High School, Pete proudly served his country in the U.S. Army (1966-1969) and was a Vietnam Veteran (1967-1968) who was a Rifle Marksman, he earned the Good conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. After his military service he attended St. Peter College in New Jersey and the American Academy McAllister Inst. In New York. Pete's affiliations included New Castle Lions Club (10 years), Bishop Becker Council of the Knights of Columbus, Licensed Funeral Director State of Delaware, Member of/and Past Secretary/Treasurer of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 4015, 40 year member of Blood Bank of Delmarva, Lifetime member of St. Peter Catholic Church, and member of the St. Patrick Day Society at St. Peters.
Pete was passionate about his union membership with the Letter Carriers. He loved his time with the USPS including union meetings, contract negotiations, and conventions. Pete embraced his Irish heritage with his whole heart. He never missed celebrating St. Pat's Day and loved all things green. One of the highlights of his life was realized when he took his family to Ireland in 2019. His love of family and friends was obvious to all. The love for his grandchildren was incredible…they were his world.
In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his sister Catherine M. Toner. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Paula M. Toner (nee Gallagher), son Peter F. Toner III "Trip", daughter-in-law Thao, daughter Erin P. Toner, grandchildren Madelyn Nguyen and Ethan Vincent Toner, sister Elizabeth T. Toy, brother Edward J. Toner, and god-children Devon (Gallagher) Gee and James Toy.
The family thanks you for your condolences and in consideration for the safety of Pete's family and friends in light of the pandemic, services and burial will be private. A celebration of Pete's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Pete's name to St. Peter's Church, 5th & Harmony, New Castle, DE 19720.
302-994-9614
delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020