Peter G. Anderson
Peter G. Anderson, of North Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
He was born on April 29, 1923 in Wilmington, DE, and was the son of the late Nicholas and Jennie (nee Juda) Anderson. One of the "Greatest Generation", Pete served our country in the United States Navy during World War II.
Pete was a proud graduate of the University of Delaware and had a long career as a medical laboratory director. He and his wife, Gloria, opened Delaware's first private medical laboratory, Physicians' Clinical Laboratory. He was an avid and vocal fan of Blue Hen football and loved watching his three grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed photography, playing golf, skiing (he skied well into his 70s), and spending time in Ocean City, NJ, with his family. He was a longtime member of the Wilmington Coin Club and Blue Hen Touchdown Club and an Alwoods Little League manager.
Pete is survived by his wife, Gloria F. (Luchanin) Anderson; son, Mark Anderson (Susan); daughter Joanne Anderson (MJ Bishop); daughter Sue Donlin (Tom); sister Estelle Stocki; and grandchildren Halley Donlin, Peter Anderson, Margo Donlin.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private and livestreamed at 11 a.m. ET, Monday, November 9. Watch webcast here: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1099820
His family would like to give special thanks to Foulk Manor North for the wonderful care he received while he was there and to VITAS Healthcare for their support.
In lieu of flowers, please help spread good feelings by doing acts of kindness in his memory.