Peter Grandell
West Grove, PA - Peter Grandell, age 69, of West Grove, PA, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Peter was the son of the late Dr. Peter and Kathleen (Hoffman) Grandell. Following in his mother's and father's footsteps, he devoted his life to being a teacher and a coach until his retirement. Coach Grandell graduated with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Social Studies from West Chester University in 1972 and a Masters Degree in Computer Usage in Education from Boston College in 1982.
Peter taught in the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District for 37 years. His teaching career started at Delcastle Vo-Tech High School, where he also coached football and baseball. Howard Career Center was his next stop. Peter's love of history and teaching helped propel him to win the accolades of both Howard High School's Teacher of the Year in 2002, and NCCVT Social Studies Teacher of the Year in 2003. While at Howard he was also the Head football coach, softball coach, and Athletic Director.
Peter was a passionate supporter of the DFRC ever since he played in the Delaware Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game for the Blue side in 1967. He was then either Head Coach or Assistant Coach for the Blue Team on four different occasions and was named Honorary Coach in 2019. After retiring from the classroom, Coach returned to the gridiron at Hodgson Vo-Tech High School. This season the Silver Eagles reached the State Championship game and the players will proudly carry Coach Grandell's walking stick onto Delaware Stadium's Tubby Raymond Field as they entered to do battle against Middletown High School.
Peter was also famous for his poems and stories he would write for his family, co-workers, the football team and special occasions. Every Christmas Peter used his wit to write clues on the gift wrap of his father's gift. It would take his father, with the help of Peter's siblings, sometimes all Christmas Eve to accurately guess the contents of the gift box. Oh so clever Peter was. The laughter seemed to never end.
Peter built a family tradition that continued for over 20 years. Every fourth of July he and his family, and his siblings and their families, gathered at their parent's home for a star spangled extravaganza. All of the Grandells participated in a flag waving parade down the center of Spruce Avenue dressed in patriotic red, white and blue, marching to the Marine Corp Hymn.
Peter will be dearly missed by his wife of 35 years, Darnel (Birtcil) Grandell; his daughters, Christine Colihan (James) of Newark, Carrie Brockell (Rick) of Middletown, Katie Ray (Steven) of Grimesland, NC, and Amy Grandell of West Chester, PA; his siblings, Kathleen Reed (Joseph), Kristin Bright, Mark Grandell (Kathy), Julianne Tankersley, and Erik Grandell; and eleven grandchildren, Ricky, Peyton, Jared, Ashlynn, Isabella, Joaquin, Emma, August, Conor, Carson and Cali.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Wednesday, December 4th between 6 and 8 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Delaware. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 5th, also at the Mealey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 200 Continental Drive #101, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019