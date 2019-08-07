Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
St. George's Chapel
Peter Issel Jr.

Peter Issel Jr. Obituary
Peter Issel, Jr.

Lewes - Peter Issel, Jr. of Lewes, DE passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Peter grew up in Columbia, MD and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School in 1985. He then went on to attend and graduate from Ohio Wesleyan University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

After graduation he became a salesman in the wine and spirits industry.

During his 25-year span he met some of his closest friends. Peter had an engaging smile and made friends easily.

Peter is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cindy (Prettyman) Issel; their two children, Laura Issel, a senior at Clemson University and J. P. Issel, a senior at Worcester Preparatory School. Also surviving are his parents Diane and Peter Issel of Lewes, DE formerly of Baltimore, MD and a brother, Tim Issel of Baltimore, MD.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at St. George's Chapel, Angola and the family suggests casual and comfortable attire. A reception will follow at the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Oxford House-Lewes at www.oxfordhouse.org

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
