Peter J. Roman
Claymont - Peter J. Roman, patriarch of the Roman family, completed his earthly journey on Sunday, June 2, 2019, following his valiant battle with metastatic cancer.
Born in Dunmore, PA, to the late Peter and Mary K. (Mrowczynski) Roman, Peter spent his youth in Frackville, PA, creating many fond memories of growing up in "God's country" and embracing all aspects of his Polish heritage. He valued and pursued higher education and graduated from Pennsylvania State University (PSU) at State College, PA. After his graduation from PSU, Peter married Mary A. Kupec, whom he lovingly described as the "best all-around person he ever met." He then proceeded to proudly serve his country in the United States Army as First Lieutenant, Signal Corps in the Korean War.
Following his honorable discharge from the military, Peter and Mary relocated to Wilmington, DE, to begin their careers with the former E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company. His unique skill set, education, experience, and expertise in the areas of accounting, finance, and information technology led to opportunities to contribute to the success of the Company as project manager on many corporate system developments. Peter retired from DuPont after 37 years of service and then went on to consult at the former DuPont Merck.
After his decision to exit corporate life, Peter poured his energies into his vegetable garden; crossword puzzles; and games of chance and strategy, including winning the title of Texas Hold'em Champion for the State of Delaware. He continued his passionate following of Penn State Nittany Lions football and wrestling teams and never missed a game or a match.
Although Peter pursued many interests and was involved in many community organizations, including Athletic Director of the Claymont Youth Athletic Association, his faith in God and his love for and devotion to his family defined the essence of this man. All who knew Peter appreciated his keen intellect and candor and benefitted from the wisdom and strength he gained as a member of "America's greatest generation."
In addition to his parents, Peter is predeceased by his wife Mary; sister Cecilia Gulick; brothers Frank and Leon; brothers-in-law Edward Gulick, Steven Kupec, Joseph Kupec, John Kupec, Wendell Kupec, Michael Kupec, and Frank Kupec; and nephew John Gulick.
Peter is survived by his daughter Patrice who was his family caregiver; his son Peter (Traci Radford, M.D.); granddaughter Rachel Roman; brother-in-law Peter Kupec; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Kutz Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the staff of Seasons Hospice for the tender care of Peter in his final months.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home at 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church at 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from June 11 to June 13, 2019