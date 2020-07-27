Peter J. Scarpitti, Jr.
Middletown - Peter J. Scarpitti, Jr., age 77, of Middletown, DE, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Born in Upland, PA, he was a son of the late Peter and Alma Scarpitti, Sr. Peter made his career as a safety and compliance manager with Kemira Logistics, retiring in 2012.
He was an avid golfer and played every Sunday with his friends of 30 plus years and also played regularly with the Bayberry Golf Club. Peter was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2 Sussex County. Peter was a go getter who generously gave his time to help family, friends and neighbors. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his son Vincent and brother Ronald. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peg; sons, Marc, Matthew and Charles (Tara); grandchildren, Logan, Samantha and Alyssa; brother, Charlie (Barbara); and father in law, Charles Heckrotte.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300