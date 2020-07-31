Peter M. Hsu
Wilmington - Peter M. Hsu Wilmington, DE - Age 81, passed away July 30th, 2020.
Born July 20th, 1939 in Xiamen (Amoy), China, he graduated from The Diocesan Boys' School in 1958 in Hong Kong. He emigrated from Hong Kong to the United States in 1958. Peter earned his BA from Hope College in Holland, Michigan in 1962. After earning his medical technician degree in New York City, he worked for Medical Centers of Delaware (later named Christiana Care Health System) for 42 years in the Special Chemistry Department.
He was a devoted church member throughout his life and served as Deacon and Trustee to the Chinese Gospel Church in Philadelphia. Growing up near the ocean fostered a love for all things nautical and beach-related. Not only did he love trips to the beach, he also enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and boating. In addition his love of the water, Peter enjoyed dinners with close friends and family as well as photography.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Shu-Chi Hsu (father) and Yat Mui Chan (mother). He is survived by Betty Hsu, his son, Christopher Hsu, MD, daughter-in-law, Julie, and granddaughter, Alexis.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Peter Hsu can be made to the Chinese Gospel Church. Checks should be made payable to "Chinese Gospel Church" and mailed to 222 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccreryandharra.com
.