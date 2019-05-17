|
Peter Melnik
Wilmington - Peter Melnik, 88, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, in his home after a lengthy illness with his wife, Elizabeth, by his side.
A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church, 2300 West Huntington Drive, Wilmington, DE, followed by the Divine Liturgy and Funeral Service at 9:30 am. A mercy meal will follow the services at St. Michael.
Burial will be in St. Mary Orthodox Church Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church or Delaware Hospice (16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711), which provided essential support in the last leg of Peter's earthly journey.
For a more detailed obituary, or to leave condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 17, 2019