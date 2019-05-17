Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church
2300 West Huntington Drive
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Liturgy
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church
2300 West Huntington Drive
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Orthodox Church Cemetery
Chambersburg, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Melnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Melnik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Melnik Obituary
Peter Melnik

Wilmington - Peter Melnik, 88, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, in his home after a lengthy illness with his wife, Elizabeth, by his side.

A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church, 2300 West Huntington Drive, Wilmington, DE, followed by the Divine Liturgy and Funeral Service at 9:30 am. A mercy meal will follow the services at St. Michael.

Burial will be in St. Mary Orthodox Church Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church or Delaware Hospice (16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711), which provided essential support in the last leg of Peter's earthly journey.

For a more detailed obituary, or to leave condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.