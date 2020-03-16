|
Peter P. Duricek
Newark - Peter P. Duricek, 83, of Newark, Delaware passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Pete was born in Wilmington on December 17, 1936, son of the late Peter and Jennie (Klebosz) Duricek. A graduate of St. Elizabeth High School and Brown Vocational School, he proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was employed as a millwright with Local Union 1545, having retired after more than 35 years of service. Pete maintained his membership with Local 1545, and was also a member of St. John's - Holy Angels Parish.
Pete truly loved his life and his family, especially his beloved grandchildren and was proud to cheer them on at all of their various events. He enjoyed many summers at his home in Ocean City, Maryland, where boating, crabbing and fishing were a daily event. He was so very proud to have reeled in a 241 pound bigeye tuna. Winters were spent enjoying the warmth in Marathon, Florida.
Pete is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary (Rakowski) Duricek; his children, Jennifer Kenton (Ken), Peter P. Duricek, Jr. (Kathryn), Michele McHugh (Joe), David Duricek; his seven grandchildren, Kyle and Rebecca McHugh, twins Delaney and Bayleigh Duricek, Sydney, Paige and Jordan Kenton; his sister, Johanna Destafney (Joe).
Services for Pete will be open to those who feel comfortable in attending in accordance with recommended health and safety guidelines. Visitation will be held at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark on Thursday, March 19 from 11:00AM-12:15PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30PM, immediately followed by interment in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pete may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020