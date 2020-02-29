|
Peter Shephard Strilko
Wilmington - Peter Shephard Strilko of Wilmington, Delaware died of natural causes on February 29, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rhea Israel Strilko, and his daughter Hillary Strilko, and his daughter, Valerie Strilko and son-in-law, Martin Wolff.
Born in Philadelphia, Peter graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and did graduate work in chemistry at Drexel University, Perdue University, and the University of Delaware.
He worked his entire career at Dupont, specializing in health and environmental affairs for Riston. After retiring, Peter enjoyed planning reunions with his colleagues.
As a boy, Peter was a devoted Boy Scout. He loved gardening and spent many years growing and hybridizing lilies. Peter loved to travel--especially to France, and he enjoyed its gourmet foods and wine. He also loved classical music and was an avid concert goer.
The family is planning a gathering to celebrate his life.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020