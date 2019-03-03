|
Peter T. Naumowich
Newark - Peter T. Naumowich, Jr., age 73 of Newark, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Friends and Relatives are invited to attend Pete's viewing on Thursday, March 7th from 11am - 12:30 pm followed by Mass at 12:30 pm at St. Margaret's of Scotland Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Rd., Newark, DE 19702. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Special Olympics of Delaware, 619 S. College Ave., Newark, DE 19716
To view full obituary, visit daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019