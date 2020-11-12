Peter Thomas Wirt
Wilmington, DE - Peter Thomas Wirt, 80, of Wilmington, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
Peter was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Jenny (Banaszek) and James Francis Wirt. He graduated from Wilmington High School and attended Temple University. Pete worked as a Lab Supervisor for 35 years at James River Graphics, and at Shop Rite in Stanton for 47 years. He served in the Delaware Air National Guard and was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. He loved the beach, his family and attending his grandchildren's events.
Peter will be dearly missed by his wife of 58 years, Jean (Lacey) Wirt; his sons and their wives, Thomas P. and Linda Wirt of Newark, John K. and Ann Wirt of Bel Air, MD and Joseph J. Wirt of Fenwick Island; his grandchildren, Amanda, Kara, Sean and Paige; and his sister, Joanne A. Robinson of Wilmington.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
