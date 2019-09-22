|
Peter Tyrrell
New Castle - Peter Tyrrell, age 73, of New Castle, DE, passed away at the Veterans Hospital in Elsmere on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on July 21, 1946, he was a son of the late Frank A. and Rose C. (Keenan) Tyrrell. Peter graduated from St. Peters High School in New Castle, DE. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in England during the Vietnam War then continued his service for the Delaware Army National Guard. Peter dedicated his career as a security guard for Wilmington Trust Company and retired after 26 years.
A friend to the community, Peter was a life-time member of the Wilmington Manor Volunteer Fire Company and the Wilmington Manor Lion's Club. He held many titles throughout his life including, Past Master of Jackson Lodge #19 A.F. & A.M. in Delaware City and Past Master of High Noon Lodge #38 A.F. & A.M in Newport, Junior Grand Deacon of the Grand Lodge of Delaware, Past Commander of St. John's Commandery No 1 Knights Templar and Grand Junior Warden of the Grand Commandery of Knight Templar of Delaware. Peter was a member of the Scottish Rite of Delaware and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He held many titles as a mason: Grand Master of the 3rd Veil for the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Delaware, Right Imminent Deputy Grand Master of Cryptic Masons of Delaware and was a recipient of the Meritorius Service Award for his dedication. Peter was a member of the Nur Shrine and served as Degree Team Captain of Shield and Square Club of Delaware.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. (Davis) Tyrrell; and sisters, Patricia Maxwell and Kathleen Smallwood. Peter is survived by his daughter, Tara Mathena (Dino); granddaughter, Natalie Mathena; siblings, Charles Tyrrell, Daniel Tyrrell, Michael Tyrrell, Andrew Tyrrell, Lois Truitt and James Tyrrell; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, with a Masonic Service beginning at 6:45 pm. A committal service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the chapel at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter's memory to the Wilmington Manor Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 645, New Castle, DE 19720.
