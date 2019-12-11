Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Wienkowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Wienkowitz

Peter Wienkowitz Obituary
Peter Wienkowitz

Bear - Peter Wienkowitz, age 89, of Bear, DE, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Peter was a member of Carpenters 626 Local for over 50 years. He cherished his family and all the great times they had - especially at their vacation home on the Jersey Shore. Peter also enjoyed cooking, baking, and going to Delaware Park to watch the horse racing. He will be dearly missed.

Peter is survived by his wife, Melba; children: Debbie (Joe), Linda (Ken), Sheila (Tom), and Pamela (Bryan); 4 stepchildren: Clifford, Bill (Janice), Robert (Susan), and Karen; 20 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Peter's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
