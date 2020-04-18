|
Petros "Pete" Voultsis
Wilmington - Petros "Pete" Voultsis of Wilmington, DE passed away on April 15, 2020. His loving, kind and understanding heart had done all it could and was ready to rest.
Petros was born in Milia, Greece on April 22, 1955 and immigrated to the United States in the 70s. For 40 years he called Wilmington his home. He met his wife Catherine here and they raised their two daughters, who he was extremely proud of.
Petros retired after 35 years of managing Alpha Pizza. Many people will remember him as the man with a mustache sporting a blue apron, Greek sailors cap and plaid shorts.
Petros loved Greek coffee and talking to everyone he met. His favorite past times were cooking and spending time with his family and friends, listening to Greek music, gardening, and working out at Planet Fitness. In his younger years, you would have found him playing his bouzouki, singing and dancing.
Petros is survived by his wife, Catherine nee Karditzas, daughters Jordana (Roberto Santiago), Evangeline (Damien Alomar), his goddaughters Hareklia, Angelique and Donna, his sister Anastasia, sister Xrisoula and family, and brother Costas and family. During his years at Alpha Pizza he mentored four young men who he considered sons and became part of his family, Jon, Chuck, Timmy and Ronald. Petros also leaves behind a large extended family in both the U.S. and Greece.
A celebration honoring his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020