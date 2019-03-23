|
Philip A. Hudson
Laurel - Philip A. Hudson, age 67, of Laurel, DE passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 19, 2019.
Philip was born in Salisbury. MD. He was the son of the late Darwin and Betty Hudson.
Philip was a member of the Laurel Church of Christ where he served as an elder for many years. He was proud of his family and cherished his wife. Philip was a life long farmer of crops and livestock. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Philip truly enjoyed flying his plane, going to the beach, traveling, and was a past member of the Ruritan's.
Philip is survived by his wife, Cathy Hudson and their children, Andrew Hudson (Ashley) of Seaford, Julie Snyder (Danny) of Laurel and Katie Putz (Steven) of Atlanta. His brothers, Lemuel Hudson (Jessie), Benjamin Hudson (Barbara), Jason Hudson (Lisa), and Nathan Hudson (Sherie), all of Laurel. His sisters, Nancy Bickerton (Mike) of Laurel and Barbara Mount (James) of Millville. His grandchildren, Courtney Whaley (Zachary), Emma Snyder, Jaden Snyder, Gavin Hudson, Cameron Hudson, Mason Putz, Will Hudson, Noah Snyder, Remy Putz, and Arabella Putz. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Holly A. Hudson.
A Funeral service will be held at Laurel Church of Christ on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm, a visitation will also be held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the church. Minister Dave Hudson, will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in his memory to Laurel Church of Christ 1010 S Central Ave. Laurel, DE 19956 and Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home Laurel, DE. Online condolences can be made by visiting,
www.hsdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019