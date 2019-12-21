|
Philip A. Willey
Dagsboro - Philip A. Willey, age of 84, of Dagsboro, DE went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.
Phil was born in Winchester, VA on August 5, 1935 son of the late Robert T. Willey, Sr. and the late Virginia (Miller) Willey. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Phil retired as manager of SuperFresh in Rehoboth Beach in 1994.
He was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro, DE, an avid hunter and Detroit Lions and Tigers fan. Phil was also a talented duck decoy carver winning several awards over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Ralph Willey and a sister, Catherine Tingle. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan (Lewis) Willey; three children, Dawn Albright (Rolf) of Dagsboro, DE, Mark Willey (Jennifer) of Millsboro, DE and Scott Willey (Karen) of Millsboro, DE; five grandchildren, Justen Albright (Megan) of Dagsboro, DE, Jena Albright of Dagsboro, DE, Jordan Willey, Ben Willey and Peyton Willey all of Millsboro, DE; a great grandson, Jonah Albright; a brother, Robert T. Willey, Jr. (Kay) of Millsboro, DE and a sister, Rosalie Sutton of Millsboro, DE.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 107 Clayton St., Dagsboro, DE, where family and friends may call after 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Phil's name to the Bethel United Methodist Church, Attention Debbie Tingle, PO Box 147, Dagsboro, DE 19939.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019