Philip B. Vannicola, Jr.
Middletown, DE - Philip B. Vannicola, Jr. passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 59 after a long illness of heart disease.
Philip graduated from Christiana High School in 1979. Philip worked for DuPont Kalrez for 17 years. Later he followed his passion and became a horse trainer / groom. He loved his Phillies and Eagles. Most of all he loved his dog Drake.
Philip is survived by his mother Margaret A. Vannicola; his two brothers, Mark C. Vannicola and his wife Ruth and Luke B. Vannicola; his sister, Angel Vannicola Colombo and her husband Charles; his nephews and nieces: Kim Bastek and her husband Carl, Mark Jr. and his wife Amanda, Theresa, Catherine, Luke Andrew, Dillan, McKenzie, Giovanni and Vincent. Philip is predeceased by his father Philip B. Vannicola, Sr.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 to 11:30 AM on Friday, July 31 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Philip's life will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
.