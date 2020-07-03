Philip "Herbie" Ceresini Jr.



Wilmington - Philip "Herbie" Ceresini Jr., age 90 of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 after a brief illness.



Herbie was born March 30, 1930 to the late Philip and Concetta Ceresini. A lifelong resident of Wilmington, he graduated from Wilmington High School in 1948. Following high school, he was drafted into the Army where he attended basic training in New Mexico. He was then stationed at The Nike Missile Base in Bristol, PA for the remainder of his service. He was honorably discharged on January 15, 1962.



Through his 40 years at the DuPont Company in Newport, Herbie was initially employed as a pigments research technician, later working with chromium dioxide coatings for VHS tapes.



He was a member of the St. Anthony's Catholic Club and was a volunteer at St. Anthony's Italian Festival for several decades faithfully walking in the St. Anthony's Day Procession until he was physically unable.



Herbie enjoyed vacationing with his family, especially his wife of 62 years. One of his favorite trips was a cross country bus tour to California. He enjoyed seeing the country and the many national landmarks along the way. Another highlight was the annual trip with his family to Jersey shore.



In his retirement he enjoyed working on various projects in his woodshop, especially items for his children and grandchildren. He also looked forward to attending their various events and activities. Later years brought the added joy of great grandchildren.



Herbie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Angeline (Montcalmo); his four children Philip III (Deborah), Anthony, Paul (Christina), and Andrea Gardner (William); grandchildren Joseph (Becky), Michael (Sarah), Kristen, Andrew, Colby, Kendall, Isabella and Alyssa; and great grandchildren Olivia, Carolyn, and Salvatore.



Viewing will be held 9:30am Monday, July 6, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805. A Mass of Christian burial will follow 12noon at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington. Private burial.









