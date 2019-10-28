|
Philip David Yates
Wilmington - Age 95, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
Born January 9, 1924 as Pincus Yanofksy in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Eastern European immigrant parents, David and Bertha Yanofsky. Philip graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, NJ where he was voted best looking and most popular. He served in the US Navy during WWII on the aircraft carrier, USS Randolph as an Aerographer Second Class coordinating weather services for the Pacific Fleet. Philip saw battle during WWII at Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima; he survived a horrific kamikaze attack on his ship. He continued his military service through 1947 returning troops from the European Theater. After WWII, Philip attending the University of Pennsylvania on the GI Bill. In December 1948, he married Barbara Virginia Lockwood. Philip worked for the Penn Central Transportation Company as Vice President.
Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 2012; four sisters; and 1 brother; he is survived by his son, David (Martha); six grandchildren, Erin Kane, Sharon Harrison, Emily Guilioni, Maura Yates, Mark Yates, and Hank Yates; and ten great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019