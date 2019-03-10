|
Philip "Phil" DeWolf Gedney
West Chester - Age 76, passed away peacefully at the Pocopson Home on March 5, 2019, in West Chester, PA.
Phil was born June 15, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of late Isabella and Dewaine Gedney of Wayne, PA. He attended Radnor High School and graduated from Villanova University. Phil was an accomplished and career-long salesman who could captivate an entire room with a good story and/or a great joke. He enjoyed numerous activities including skiing and tennis, he was handy enough to fix just about anything, and loved a good artichoke.
One of his true passions was spending time on "the river", a beautiful place in Upstate NY called the 1000 Islands. At a young age, Phil spent many summers boating on the river and would later purchase his own cottage. When he was not working on the house, he enjoyed swimming, listening to the sounds of Frank Sinatra and Neil Diamond, and even decided to try his luck in the restaurant business opening "Garwoods on the River".
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Nick Gedney; and step-daughter; Katie Gilyard; Phil is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Gedney of West Chester, PA; children, Robin (David) Lucas, Wendy (Rich) Uhlman, Mark (Nicole) Gedney, and Chris (Heather) Gedney; step-daughter, Margaret Wright; siblings, Ruth Corddry and Marney Gibson; grandchildren, Hadley, Chase, Colby, Alyssa, Isabel, Georgia, Leila, Charlotte, Nicholas, Madelyn, Devon, and Peyton.
A private remembrance will be held locally, and a celebration of his life will be held this summer, with close family and friends in the 1000 Islands. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Neighborhood Health, 400 E. Marshall Street, West Chester PA 19380 or Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Road, West Chester, PA 19382.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019