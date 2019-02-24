|
Philip Edward "Phil" Timmons
New Castle - Philip Edward "Phil" Timmons, age 53, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Anne B. (Benson) Timmons; children, Wyatt, Zachary and Elizabeth Timmons; sisters, Carol Timmons (Lynn) and Susan Timmons (Holly); brothers, Kenneth Timmons (Steve) and Jeffrey Timmons (Lisa); nieces, Katie (Ryan) and Bethany; great niece, Peyton; and several aunts, uncles and many cousins.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phil's memory to the Brandywine Valley SPCA of DE, 600 South Street, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019