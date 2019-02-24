Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Timmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Edward "Phil" Timmons


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Philip Edward "Phil" Timmons Obituary
Philip Edward "Phil" Timmons

New Castle - Philip Edward "Phil" Timmons, age 53, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Anne B. (Benson) Timmons; children, Wyatt, Zachary and Elizabeth Timmons; sisters, Carol Timmons (Lynn) and Susan Timmons (Holly); brothers, Kenneth Timmons (Steve) and Jeffrey Timmons (Lisa); nieces, Katie (Ryan) and Bethany; great niece, Peyton; and several aunts, uncles and many cousins.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phil's memory to the Brandywine Valley SPCA of DE, 600 South Street, New Castle, DE 19720.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now