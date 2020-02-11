|
Philip F. Eckstrand
Wilmington - On February 8, 2020, Philip Frederick Eckstrand, known to almost all as Bud, passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness. On February 3rd, he happily celebrated his 75th birthday.
Bud was born in Montclair, New Jersey on February 3, 1945 to Helen Hoehn and Philip C. Eckstrand. He attended Bloomfield High School graduating in 1963 and went on to Franklin & Marshall College where he majored in Physics and graduated in 1967. Later that year, Bud was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and served two of the four years in the Canadian Forces - U.S. Air Force Exchange Program. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1973. Gainful employment followed in the Treasury Department at Corning Glass Works, Corning, New York where he and Cindy met and subsequently married in October 1974. After moving to Delaware in 1978, Bud struck out on his own, opening a general rental franchise in New Castle, Delaware. One year followed another and he began to focus his business activity on tent rentals where he and his crew became known for turning a patch of ground or a parking lot into a magical venue where memories were made. For Bud it didn't get any better than that. Bud is survived by those many employees, customers, and people in the business with whom he had meaningful and lasting relationships.
Tent events filled Bud's life, but there was plenty more love in his heart for his family that survives him. Cindy, his wife of 46 years; his daughter, Chrissy, of Pullman, Washington; his son, Eric, of Carmel, California; and his daughter and son-in-law, Britt and Scott Underwood who are also the parents of Bud's two beloved grandchildren, Quinn and Axel, of Oxford, Pennsylvania. Bud is also survived by his sister, Ginny Quinn and her husband, Dick, of Fairfield, New Jersey along with their grown children and their spouses: Deanne and Pat LaSusa, Michael and Laura Quinn, Kevin and Laura Quinn, and Jodi and Jim Powers along with their children. He is predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Cliff.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Delaware Humane Association, 701A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or to a charity of your own choosing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 o'clock in the morning on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Hagley Museum Soda House followed by a reception also at the Soda House. Bud asked that you come dressed casually. He preferred flannel himself.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020